Barred Owl Juvenile!

Walked the trail before sunset this evening in hopes of seeing one of these guys. And just so happened, it flew right up into a limb beside the trail and just sat there looking around. Heard it make a couple of the baby chirps, so pretty sure it's one of the young ones. It has lost most of it's fuzz, so maturing very fast. But I think it might still be waiting on mom to bring a snack by.