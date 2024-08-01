Sign up
Photo 3284
Juvenile Yellow Crowned Night Heron!
Saw this one as it seemed to be hiding from me, but I did see it and managed to get a few clear shots.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st August 2024 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Superb focus...tack sharp
August 2nd, 2024
