Juvenile Yellow Crowned Night Heron! by rickster549
Juvenile Yellow Crowned Night Heron!

Saw this one as it seemed to be hiding from me, but I did see it and managed to get a few clear shots.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Rick

gloria jones ace
Superb focus...tack sharp
August 2nd, 2024  
