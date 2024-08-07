Previous
Carolina Wren Was Sounding Off! by rickster549
Carolina Wren Was Sounding Off!

Caught this guy making a lot of noise. It had another one that is was discussing something with. Would love to know what they are talking about when they get like that.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Rick

Rob Z ace
So well shown.
August 8th, 2024  
