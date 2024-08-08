Previous
Barred Owl Juvenile! by rickster549
Photo 3291

Barred Owl Juvenile!

Went looking for the Great Horned Owl this afternoon before sunset but all I could find was the juvenile Barred Owl. It still has a little bit of a fuzzy head. And it was really staring at me as I was trying to get the shot.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
901% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise