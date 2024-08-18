Previous
Tri-colored Heron About to Blast Off! by rickster549
Tri-colored Heron About to Blast Off!

And it did, right after this shot. Thought I'd spare the details of that part of the display. It lightened the load, but then remained on the railing, which was nice.
18th August 2024

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

