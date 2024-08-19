Previous
Little Blue Heron Searching for a Snack! by rickster549
Little Blue Heron Searching for a Snack!

Saw this guy wading around the lake looking intently into the water for that special snack. Never did see it go after a prize winner.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Love that pose
August 20th, 2024  
