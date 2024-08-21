Previous
Great Horned Owl Juvenile!
Great Horned Owl Juvenile!

Lucked out this afternoon and found my friend. Guess he didn't like me taking pictures, as it fluffed those feathers up and was giving me a dirty look.
Rick

