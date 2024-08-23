Previous
Upside Down Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Upside Down Pileated Woodpecker!

Never could get this guy to move up to the top of the limb. He just kept hanging upside down while doing his pecking.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Rick

@rickster549
