Found My Friend Again Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3307

Found My Friend Again Tonight!

Tracked down the juvenile Great Horned Owl this evening. Took a little while to finally locate it, but one last chirp and I was able to pinpoint the location.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Rick

@rickster549

gloria jones ace
Nice capture of his feathers' details
August 25th, 2024  
