Previous
Great Horned Owl Juvenile, on the Ground! by rickster549
Photo 3336

Great Horned Owl Juvenile, on the Ground!

Was walking back to where I normally hear my friend and just happened to notice something on the ground, that didn't look normal, so zoomed in on it and saw it was my owl friend. So I had to start my sneaky approach so I could get as close as I could for the best shots. Got up pretty close and then it jumped up on a broken limb, that was also on the ground. More shots from that pov, later. Actually tried to lay down on the ground, but just couldn't get things organized, so had to get back up and lean up against a tree. Ughhhh!!! :-)
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
913% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise