Great Horned Owl Juvenile, on the Ground!

Was walking back to where I normally hear my friend and just happened to notice something on the ground, that didn't look normal, so zoomed in on it and saw it was my owl friend. So I had to start my sneaky approach so I could get as close as I could for the best shots. Got up pretty close and then it jumped up on a broken limb, that was also on the ground. More shots from that pov, later. Actually tried to lay down on the ground, but just couldn't get things organized, so had to get back up and lean up against a tree. Ughhhh!!! :-)