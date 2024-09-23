Previous
One More Milky Way Shot From Last Night! by rickster549
Photo 3337

One More Milky Way Shot From Last Night!

This shot was right on the waters edge, so there wasn't the light from the traffic coming by, like the shot from last night's post. Unfortunately, there is still a lot of light pollution out there. Best on black if you have the time.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
