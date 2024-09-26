Previous
INCOMING!!!!! by rickster549
Did make it out for a while, earlier this morning and was lucky enough to see the eagles playing around. Watched for quite a while, hoping one might make a dive for lunch, but that didn't happen.
Rick

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Magnificent birds, how wonderful to see!
September 27th, 2024  
