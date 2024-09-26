Sign up
Previous
Photo 3340
INCOMING!!!!!
Did make it out for a while, earlier this morning and was lucky enough to see the eagles playing around. Watched for quite a while, hoping one might make a dive for lunch, but that didn't happen.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
birds-rick365
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Magnificent birds, how wonderful to see!
September 27th, 2024
