Great Horned Owl, Juvenile! by rickster549
Photo 3343

Great Horned Owl, Juvenile!

Found my friend this afternoon. Took me a while, as it seemed to be hiding, and then all of a sudden, I looked up and there it was.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
September 30th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
what a hoot!
September 30th, 2024  
