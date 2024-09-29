Sign up
Photo 3343
Great Horned Owl, Juvenile!
Found my friend this afternoon. Took me a while, as it seemed to be hiding, and then all of a sudden, I looked up and there it was.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
September 30th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
what a hoot!
September 30th, 2024
