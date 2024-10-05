Sign up
Previous
Photo 3349
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper on the Rail!
Saw this one on the rail as I was walking by so had to try to get the shot looking down the rail, out in front of it. Looks like the teeth in the front, but not sure if that's teeth or not.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th October 2024 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Super shot.
October 6th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
absolutely perfect image, wow!
October 6th, 2024
