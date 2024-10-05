Previous
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper on the Rail! by rickster549
Photo 3349

Eastern Lubber Grasshopper on the Rail!

Saw this one on the rail as I was walking by so had to try to get the shot looking down the rail, out in front of it. Looks like the teeth in the front, but not sure if that's teeth or not.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Super shot.
October 6th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
absolutely perfect image, wow!
October 6th, 2024  
