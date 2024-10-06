Sign up
Photo 3350
Osprey Taking Off!
Got this guy right after it was sitting on the limb. It did do it's "thing" just before taking off, but I'll spare you with the details. :-)
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Nice one!
October 7th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Nice capture ...and thanks for the timing!!
October 7th, 2024
