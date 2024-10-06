Previous
Osprey Taking Off! by rickster549
Photo 3350

Osprey Taking Off!

Got this guy right after it was sitting on the limb. It did do it's "thing" just before taking off, but I'll spare you with the details. :-)
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Nice one!
October 7th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Nice capture ...and thanks for the timing!!
October 7th, 2024  
