Ospery Keeping an Eye on the Waters Below! by rickster549
Ospery Keeping an Eye on the Waters Below!

Like it when this guy picks this tree to wait in. It's right next to a small pier and makes it real easy to get a good view and a few decent shots.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
