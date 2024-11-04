Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 3371

Red Shouldered Hawk!

One more of the Hawk from the other day. This was after it missed it's prey on the dive. And after this, it must have been embarrassed, as it took off and totally flew out of sight.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

