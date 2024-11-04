Sign up
Previous
Photo 3371
Red Shouldered Hawk!
One more of the Hawk from the other day. This was after it missed it's prey on the dive. And after this, it must have been embarrassed, as it took off and totally flew out of sight.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd November 2024 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
