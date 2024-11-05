Previous
Little Blue Heron, Searching the Waters! by rickster549
Little Blue Heron, Searching the Waters!

This guy was doing a lot of looking, but wasn't finding a whole lot to make the jab at.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Allison Maltese ace
Nice color and reflections.
November 6th, 2024  
