Photo 3373
Pileated Woodpecker!
Not sure if this guy is making a new home or was just going after whatever snack it could find. But from the size of the hole, it almost looks like it might be making a home.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th November 2024 4:14pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot , I wonder will he have a headache after all the pecking at the tree !! fav
November 7th, 2024
