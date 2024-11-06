Previous
Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 3373

Pileated Woodpecker!

Not sure if this guy is making a new home or was just going after whatever snack it could find. But from the size of the hole, it almost looks like it might be making a home.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Rick

rickster549
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot , I wonder will he have a headache after all the pecking at the tree !! fav
November 7th, 2024  
