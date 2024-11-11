Sign up
Previous
Photo 3376
Guess We Do Get a Few Fall Colors!
Not a whole lot of colors like this, but some of the leaves do turn to some really nice colors. Not like the colors that most of you are getting in the upper states.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
8th November 2024 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
