Previous
Bald Eagle Fly-Over! by rickster549
Photo 3378

Bald Eagle Fly-Over!

Was out on the pier this morning and saw a pair of these guys flying around. And eventually, one of them actually flew overhead from where I was standing. Fired off a whole bunch of shots. :-)
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
925% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Great you were ready for this lovely shot
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise