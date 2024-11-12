Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3378
Bald Eagle Fly-Over!
Was out on the pier this morning and saw a pair of these guys flying around. And eventually, one of them actually flew overhead from where I was standing. Fired off a whole bunch of shots. :-)
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9941
photos
153
followers
52
following
925% complete
View this month »
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
Latest from all albums
3429
3376
3131
3430
3377
3132
3378
3133
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th November 2024 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Wylie
ace
Great you were ready for this lovely shot
November 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close