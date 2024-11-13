Previous
The Friendliest Kitty! by rickster549
Photo 3380

The Friendliest Kitty!

Every time I go to this park, this cat it out there to greet me. And it just follows you around, weaving between your legs, wanting you to pet him. This is one sweet kitty. It is very healthy, so it must belong to someone nearby.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
926% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
yeah.....doesn't look so friendly right now...
November 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise