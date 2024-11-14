Previous
The Egrets Seemed to be Fighting Over the Spot! by rickster549
The Egrets Seemed to be Fighting Over the Spot!

This was one of the trees that a lot of Ibiss and Egrets were landing in. These two seemed to be fighting over that special spot. Lot more spots available, so not sure what that was all about.
14th November 2024

Rick

@rickster549
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
November 15th, 2024  
