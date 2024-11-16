Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3383
Barred Owl!
Did find one of the Barred Owls this morning. It looked like it was in a deep sleep at first. I tried to make a little noise to see if I could get those eyes open, but it just didn't happen.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9956
photos
153
followers
52
following
926% complete
View this month »
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
Latest from all albums
3381
3136
3434
3382
3137
3435
3383
3138
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th November 2024 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, you did manage to get one eye looking at you Rick.
November 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close