Barred Owl! by rickster549
Barred Owl!

Did find one of the Barred Owls this morning. It looked like it was in a deep sleep at first. I tried to make a little noise to see if I could get those eyes open, but it just didn't happen.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Rick

Diana ace
Lovely shot, you did manage to get one eye looking at you Rick.
November 17th, 2024  
