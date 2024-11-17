Previous
Harriet Beecher Stowe Bronze Statue! by rickster549
Harriet Beecher Stowe Bronze Statue!

One of the local parks today had a revealing of the Harriet Beecher Stowe bronze statue. This was the other part of it and two little boys will be in the other photo. They molded the statues here out of clay and then transported them several hundred miles from here to have them bronzed and then brought them back and set them up in the Walter Jones Historical Park. The lady on the left is the artist that did the castings. The little boy on the right and the lady in the black dress, were the models for the statues. It was quite and event.
Diana ace
The statue looks fabulous, what a great event that must have been. Now I have to google who Harriet Beecher Stowe is ;-)
November 18th, 2024  
