Previous
Photo 3385
Carolina Wren!
Saw this guy after getting the woodpecker. Surprised that it sat still for as long as it did. And I almost had to back up to be able to get things in focus.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th November 2024 10:53am
Tags
birds-rick365
