Previous
Squirrel Having a Bite! by rickster549
Photo 3387

Squirrel Having a Bite!

Saw this guy jump up there on that limb and it had some sort of snack in it's paws. Wasn't too concerned with me while it was chewing on it's treat.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Great capture!
November 21st, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Got some great detail.
November 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and detail, I love its tail!
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact