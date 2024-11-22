Previous
Great Horned Owl! by rickster549
Photo 3389

Great Horned Owl!

Had to pull one from the archives as I didn't find anything this morning. Sort of in a slump right now, but hopefully, things will pick up soon.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Excellent.
November 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Perfect capture and wonderful golden light.
November 23rd, 2024  
L. H. ace
I know they will. nice shot.
November 23rd, 2024  
