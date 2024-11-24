Sign up
Previous
Photo 3391
Pileated Woodpecker!
Must have been something really tasty in that tree, as she really had that beak going in.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
4
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9980
photos
154
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th November 2024 12:23pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
November 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
November 25th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful capture of one of the prettiest birds we have.
November 25th, 2024
*lynn
ace
super shot!
November 25th, 2024
