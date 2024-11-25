Sign up
Photo 3392
The Hoodies Are Back!
Finally saw a couple of Hooded Mergansers today. So, hope I don't bore you with the duck shots.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
November 26th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Beautiful shot and bird!
November 26th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture!
November 26th, 2024
