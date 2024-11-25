Previous
The Hoodies Are Back! by rickster549
Photo 3392

The Hoodies Are Back!

Finally saw a couple of Hooded Mergansers today. So, hope I don't bore you with the duck shots.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
929% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great capture.
November 26th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Beautiful shot and bird!
November 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture!
November 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact