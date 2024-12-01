Previous
The Squirrel, Having a Snack! by rickster549
The Squirrel, Having a Snack!

At least it sat there long enough to get a few shots of it. And then it took off to find another treat.
1st December 2024

Rick

@rickster549
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this cutie.
December 2nd, 2024  
