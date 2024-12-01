Sign up
Previous
Photo 3394
The Squirrel, Having a Snack!
At least it sat there long enough to get a few shots of it. And then it took off to find another treat.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9989
photos
154
followers
52
following
929% complete
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
3392
3147
3445
3393
3148
3446
3394
3149
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th June 2024 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this cutie.
December 2nd, 2024
