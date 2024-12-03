Previous
Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly, I Think! by rickster549
Photo 3396

Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly, I Think!

Just a filler for today. Had to go the Periodontics today to have a tooth removed, so didn't get out at all. Went way back into the archives.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
930% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a beauty you captured here, wonderful close up and detail.
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact