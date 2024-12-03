Sign up
Photo 3396
Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly, I Think!
Just a filler for today. Had to go the Periodontics today to have a tooth removed, so didn't get out at all. Went way back into the archives.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
23rd July 2019 10:40am
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Diana
ace
What a beauty you captured here, wonderful close up and detail.
December 4th, 2024
