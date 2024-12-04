Previous
Sun Lit Tree! by rickster549
Photo 3397

Sun Lit Tree!

Went down for sunset tonight and noticed the huge oak tree out there all lit up. Got a few shots. After putting it on the computer, noticed the shadow of me down there. Never even thought about that when I was getting the shot.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
930% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact