Previous
Woodstork Searching for a Snack! by rickster549
Photo 3398

Woodstork Searching for a Snack!

While I was waiting on the Kingfisher, saw this guy and an Egret searching the waters for a snack. Just never can tell when these guys get a bite, as they don't seem to come up and put the fish down.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
930% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact