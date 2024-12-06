Sign up
Previous
Photo 3399
Egret and the Woodstork Looking for a Snack!
These two seemed to be working together pretty well, although, it seemed like the Woodstork was doing the most work. Guess the Egret was just waiting for the Woodstork to push a fish out and then it would strike.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10004
photos
152
followers
52
following
931% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th December 2024 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are experts
December 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
How fabulous to get the two together, beauty and the beast ;-)
December 7th, 2024
