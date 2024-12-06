Previous
Egret and the Woodstork Looking for a Snack! by rickster549
Egret and the Woodstork Looking for a Snack!

These two seemed to be working together pretty well, although, it seemed like the Woodstork was doing the most work. Guess the Egret was just waiting for the Woodstork to push a fish out and then it would strike.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are experts
December 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous to get the two together, beauty and the beast ;-)
December 7th, 2024  
