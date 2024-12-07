Previous
Ducks on the Pond! by rickster549
Ducks on the Pond!

At least there were ducks and not all of the geese. Guess they were gathering at one of the other ponds.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Rick

@rickster549
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this couple.
December 8th, 2024  
