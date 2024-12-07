Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3400
Ducks on the Pond!
At least there were ducks and not all of the geese. Guess they were gathering at one of the other ponds.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10007
photos
152
followers
52
following
931% complete
View this month »
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
Latest from all albums
3398
3153
3451
3399
3154
3452
3400
3155
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
7th December 2024 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this couple.
December 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close