The Mr Hooded Merganser! by rickster549
Photo 3402

The Mr Hooded Merganser!

And this is the male of the species. So much more color, than the female. But guess that's the way most of the birds are as far as coloring.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Rick

@rickster549
@rickster549
