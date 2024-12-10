Sign up
Photo 3403
Little Blue Heron!
Got this one while it was out there walking around looking for a morning snack.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
nice color palette
December 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
The tones are amazing, lovely capture!
December 11th, 2024
