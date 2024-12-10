Previous
Little Blue Heron! by rickster549
Photo 3403

Little Blue Heron!

Got this one while it was out there walking around looking for a morning snack.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
nice color palette
December 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
The tones are amazing, lovely capture!
December 11th, 2024  
