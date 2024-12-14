Previous
Green Heron, Struttin His Stuff! by rickster549
Green Heron, Struttin His Stuff!

This guy was stepping high, as it was going along the edge of the pond. Not sure if it was trying to scare the minnows out of if it was just showing off.
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
So intense!
December 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and movement.
December 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a pose
December 15th, 2024  
