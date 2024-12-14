Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3407
Green Heron, Struttin His Stuff!
This guy was stepping high, as it was going along the edge of the pond. Not sure if it was trying to scare the minnows out of if it was just showing off.
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10028
photos
152
followers
52
following
933% complete
View this month »
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
Latest from all albums
3405
3160
3458
3406
3161
3407
3459
3162
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th July 2024 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
So intense!
December 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and movement.
December 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a pose
December 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close