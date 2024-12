Red Shouldered Hawks, Waiting to Strike!

Saw one of these guys on another section of fence as I was driving out, so had to turn around and go back and try to get a shot. While I was looking at the one, the other one flew up. Thought they were going to share a shack, but that didn't happen. Just wish I had been more at a straight on angle for both of them, so I didn't get the blur on the one on the left. Maybe going to a smaller aperture.