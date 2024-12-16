Sign up
Photo 3409
Historic House at the Park That I Visit the the Most
One of the Historic houses on the river at one of the parks (Alpine Groves) that I spend a lot of time at, especially for sunsets and looking for owls.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Additional Pictures
NIKON D850
16th December 2024 5:30pm
misc-rick365
*lynn
ace
Interesting to see this charming historic home.
December 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful historic house,
December 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful home
December 17th, 2024
