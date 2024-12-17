Previous
The Squirrel With It's Snack! by rickster549
The Squirrel With It's Snack!

Saw this guy run up the tree and get into eating position. And away it went on that nut. Must have been really good, as it didn't seem like I bothered it one bit.
17th December 2024

Rick

@rickster549
