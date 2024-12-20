Sign up
Previous
Photo 3413
May I Have Your Attention!
Sort of seems like the Ibis at the top of the tree might be trying to get everyone's attention, with those raised wings.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th December 2024 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Beautiful silhouettes and wonderful light.
December 21st, 2024
