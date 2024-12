A Little Puppy Running on the Trail!

And I mean little. We saw a larger dog coming towards us and then as we got a little closer, saw this little thing running beside the bigger dog. And then realized that it was just a very tiny puppy. I think the owners said it was only about 12 weeks old. Funny thing was, the larger dog was on a leash, but this one was running free, and it seemed like it just wanted to be by the bigger don. It was so cute!!!