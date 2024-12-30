Sign up
Photo 3423
Unknown Bird!
Not sure what this one is, but it was hopping along the path as I was walking up to it. Didn't realize that I had gotten the shot when it jumped up in the air, until I put it up on the computer.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th December 2024 12:10pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
Well spotted and captured, such a lovely surprise!
December 31st, 2024
