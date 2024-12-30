Previous
Unknown Bird! by rickster549
Photo 3423

Unknown Bird!

Not sure what this one is, but it was hopping along the path as I was walking up to it. Didn't realize that I had gotten the shot when it jumped up in the air, until I put it up on the computer.
30th December 2024

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such a lovely surprise!
December 31st, 2024  
