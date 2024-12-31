Sign up
Photo 3424
Photo 3424
Bald Eagle Had Just Delivered Food!
Not sure if there is a baby in the nest or not, but saw the Eagle fly in with something in it's beak. It stayed down for just a few minutes and then hopped back up on the edge of the nest and then took off. I will be going back to check it out.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
31st December 2024 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Nice one.
January 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and framed.
January 1st, 2025
