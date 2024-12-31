Previous
Bald Eagle Had Just Delivered Food! by rickster549
Photo 3424

Bald Eagle Had Just Delivered Food!

Not sure if there is a baby in the nest or not, but saw the Eagle fly in with something in it's beak. It stayed down for just a few minutes and then hopped back up on the edge of the nest and then took off. I will be going back to check it out.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
938% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice one.
January 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured and framed.
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact