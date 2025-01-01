Sign up
Previous
Photo 3425
Ibis Crossing the Street!
Saw these guys in a neighbors yard, so went in and grabbed the camera and headed down the street. So did manage to get some shots before they all took off.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this unusual sight.
January 2nd, 2025
