Ibis Crossing the Street! by rickster549
Photo 3425

Ibis Crossing the Street!

Saw these guys in a neighbors yard, so went in and grabbed the camera and headed down the street. So did manage to get some shots before they all took off.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this unusual sight.
January 2nd, 2025  
