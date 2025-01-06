Sign up
Previous
Photo 3430
Tonight's Moon!
Looks to be almost a half moon. Just wish I had caught it when it was right next to Venus, a week or so ago, and the moon was at it's smallest sliver.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
4
5
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th January 2025 9:47pm
Tags
misc-rick365
Suzanne
ace
Great shot
January 7th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love the crop making it feel almost threatening
January 7th, 2025
PhylM*S
ace
Love
January 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and crater details, you are the moon expert here Rick.
January 7th, 2025
