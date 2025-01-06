Previous
Tonight's Moon! by rickster549
Tonight's Moon!

Looks to be almost a half moon. Just wish I had caught it when it was right next to Venus, a week or so ago, and the moon was at it's smallest sliver.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Rick

Suzanne ace
Great shot
January 7th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love the crop making it feel almost threatening
January 7th, 2025  
PhylM*S ace
Love
January 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and crater details, you are the moon expert here Rick.
January 7th, 2025  
