Egret Coming in for a Landing! by rickster549
Egret Coming in for a Landing!

Was actually almost ready when this one came flying by. Didn't get too many shots in flight, but it circled around and landed on the other side of the lake, which I then got a bunch of shots.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Fantastic in flight shot
January 9th, 2025  
