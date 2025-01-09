Sign up
Photo 3433
Red Shouldered Hawk, Keeping an Eye Out!
This one was sure looking around for something out there. Waited around for a bit, but it never did make the dive.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10106
photos
154
followers
53
following
NIKON D850
8th January 2025 11:27am
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
Great shot. So clear.
January 10th, 2025
